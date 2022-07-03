NFL training camps start less than a month from now, and star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for his next NFL team. OBJ is expected to miss several games in 2022 after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but did he actually tear his ACL in the Super Bowl?

Saturday, Beckham took to Twitter and claimed that he actually played on a torn ACL for several games last year, indicating he suffered the tear before Feb. 13.

OBJ's ACL injury was always intriguing for different reasons. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network actually reported that the most-recent surgery corrected a "previously bad" surgery -- back when he tore his ACL with the Cleveland Browns. Rapoport even said this surgery could extend Beckham's career. If he didn't "tear" the ACL in the Super Bowl, he certainly did something to his knee.

If what Beckham says is true, then it makes his run with L.A. even more incredible. OBJ caught just 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games played for the Rams, but he really stepped up his game in the postseason. In four games, he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He even caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl before his knee injury sidelined him.

Whether OBJ tore his ACL in the regular season or in the playoffs, he underwent surgery in late February and will not be ready for opening day. The Rams have been clear that they would like to re-sign Beckham, but a deal has not come to fruition just yet.