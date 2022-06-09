We have now entered the month of June, and star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. Sean McVay has been clear that he wants Beckham back with the Los Angeles Rams, but the reigning Super Bowl champions have been busy this offseason extending Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, and they also signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

An interesting team that has been floated as a potential landing spot is the Cleveland Browns -- the franchise Beckham spent the past two-and-a-half years with before a dramatic exit in the middle of last season. The Browns look a bit different now, as they signed a new quarterback in Deshaun Watson, so a couple of Beckham's former teammates began recruiting him back to Cleveland. However, the Akron Beacon Journal reported this week that it's unlikely the Browns will bring the star receiver back.

Back in March, Browns safety John Johnson III said on Instagram live that OBJ was coming back. He admitted this week it was more of a recruiting ploy as opposed to a legitimate development.

"It was kind of a shot in the dark," Johnson said. "That was me recruiting. Honestly, there was no backstory to it. There was no insider information. It was just like, 'I want him here. I've got a feeling that he might come back.' But I don't know. We'll see."

Last November, Beckham and the Browns reached a settlement that voided the final two years of his deal and made him a free agent. He went unclaimed on waivers, and signed with the Rams. In eight games played for McVay last season, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Beckham also played a role in L.A.'s Super Bowl run, as he caught nine passes for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game, and then two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before tearing his ACL.

Beckham is going to miss some time with his knee injury, but several teams are surely interested in his services. The Browns will reportedly not be one of those teams.