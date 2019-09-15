Officials have another major error in Saints-Rams game, Twitter explodes as refs take TD away from New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints were affected by an officials call in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Stop if you heard that one before. This time, a touchdown was taken away from the Saints in a game devoid of them. The Rams were driving deep in Saints territory midway through the second quarter when Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff fumbled the football on a 3rd-and-7 at the New Orleans 11 yard line. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan recovered the fumble and returned it 87 yards for the touchdown, but the play was ruled dead after Jordan recovered the fumble.

The initial ruling by the officials was incomplete pass by Goff, giving the Rams a 4th-and-7 at the 11. The officials reviewed the play after Saints head coach Sean Payton challenged the incomplete pass. The play was reversed, but the Saints were not ruled with a touchdown since the play was ruled dead via the whistle.

Saints crowd at the next home game gonna be 100% refs jerseys — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) September 15, 2019

New Orleans was credited with the turnover and Jordan the fumble recovery, getting the ball at its own 13. No touchdown awarded.

This comes on the heels after the NFC Championship Game last year, when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not called for pass interference after he hit Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis when review showed clear evidence he hit Lewis long before the football arrived and helmet-to-helmet contact was made on a 3rd-and-10 at the Rams' 13-yard line late in the fourth quarter. The Saints had to kick a field goal to force overtime, losing in overtime to the Rams.

New Orleans was affected by another call against Los Angeles, making matters worse for Saints fans across the country.

I've been around high level football for 25 years or so, and I've always held that you can never blame the referees, but three consecutive game changing calls by @NFL referees... It's pretty remarkable incompetence. Stay resilient Who Dats — Steve Gleason (@SteveGleason) September 15, 2019

Now THAT was a Crime @LAPDHQ where ya at? pic.twitter.com/NaqEM1W5w2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) September 15, 2019

If Saints get the ball it will be spotted where the fumble occurred, instead of giving Jordan what would have been a scoop & score. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) September 15, 2019

Bruh!! Let the play finish and all turnovers are reviewable. Can’t be that hard right? Saints should have 6! Screwed again — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 15, 2019

TV Broadcast again on that call: "How many times can this happen to the Saints? Unbelievable." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 15, 2019