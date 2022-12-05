It wasn't that long ago that the dreaded "bust" label was being placed on Christian Watson. And while his rookie season didn't start strong, Watson has more than made up for it over the Packers' last four games.

After having 10 total touches during the season's first eight weeks, Watson has scored seven touchdowns on 17 touches over that span. Watson's recent pace has placed him with NFL legend and Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss in the league record books.

Watson's rookie season drawing comparisons to Moss' rookie campaign of 1998 is significant. Like Watson, Moss was slightly overlooked heading into the NFL Draft. The 21st overall pick and third receiver taken off the board, Moss quickly made each team that passed on him regret their decision. He caught a still-standing single season rookie record 17 touchdown passes that season while helping the Vikings post a 15-1 record.

The seventh wideout selected in April's draft, Watson is following in Moss' footsteps as a player teams will likely regret passing on. Despite his slow start, Watson is currently tied for fifth in the NFL with seven touchdown receptions. He's made plays as a receiver as well as a runner that includes his game-clinching, 46-yard touchdown run in Sunday's win over the Bears. It was Watson's second touchdown of the day after he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

"It's been a rapid, wild development," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Watson following Sunday's win, via ESPN. "It's hard to think about someone who goes from being kind of here-or-there, minimal-production to a home-run player."

Watson's recent success has been a big boost for a Packers' offense that has struggled to stay healthy this season. Injuries were part of the reason for Watson's slow start after he missed most of training camp after undergoing knee surgery. An ankle injury also sidelined him for two games.