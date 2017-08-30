Packers reportedly sign ex-49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks to one-year deal
The Packers are hoping to get some pop from Brooks, who was cut by the 49ers on Friday
Once a 49er, now a Packer. On Wednesday, just five days after getting cut by the 49ers, veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks signed a contract with the Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract with a base salary of $3.5 million that can reach $5 million.
Brooks, 33, is still a capable, if not dominant linebacker. From 2009-16, he notched 264 tackles, 51.5 sacks, and three interceptions. In the playoffs for the 49ers, he recorded 6.5 sacks, including 4.5 during the 2013 postseason alone. Last year, he played in all 16 games, racking up 41 tackles and six sacks. He can still play and help the Packers.
He'll help the Packers because their linebacker corps is banged up. Clay Matthews appeared in 12 games last year and he suffered some sort of injury on Saturday. Nick Perry also left Saturday's game with an ankle injury. So did Jayrone Elliott due to back spasms. And rookie Vince Biegel is still stuck on the PUP list.
The Packers have to be hoping that the signing of Brooks works out like their prior signing of Julius Peppers. Brooks is in no ways the same caliber of player as Peppers, but the Packers just need the aging Brooks to perform like he has during the past several seasons. At this point, they'll gladly take a dependable veteran linebacker.
