Christian McCaffrey will not take another snap for the Carolina Panthers until the 2022 season. The All-Pro running back/wide receiver suffered an ankle injury during Carolina's Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game, with head coach Matt Rhule and the team hoping it was nothing too serious. An MRI on Monday revealed the worst-case scenario, however, and the team has announced that McCaffrey will not return in 2021.

The specifics of the latest injury have not been disclosed as of yet. This marks the second time McCaffrey has been moved to injured reserve this season, initially missing time due to a hamstring injury suffered during a Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans.

He finishes the 2021 season having participated in just seven games, and combines for a total of only 10 games played since signing a record-setting four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers in April 2020. Last season, it was a high ankle sprain and then a shoulder injury that cost him a combined 13 games, and Carolina has proven they're simply not the same team when he's not on the field.

They'll now enter their bye trying to figure out how to save their drowning season without him -- again.