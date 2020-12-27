The Washington Football Team will take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 6-8 overall and 3-4 at home, while Carolina is 4-10 overall and 2-5 on the road. Washington can clinch the NFC East title with a win and a New York Giants loss. The Panthers have lost three consecutive games.

Washington is favored by one point in the latest Washington vs. the Panthers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 41.5.

Washington vs. Carolina spread: Washington -1

Washington vs. Carolina over-under: 41.5 points

Washington vs. Carolina money line: Carolina +100 Washington 120



What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

This past Sunday, Washington lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-15. Dwayne Haskins threw for 295 yards and a TD but was intercepted twice and was sacked three times on Washington's final drive. He was also fined and stripped of his team captaincy this week for reportedly violating COVID-19 protocols. Alex Smith missed the game with a calf injury. He may be a game-time decision for Sunday.

Terry McLaurin (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 16. Antonio Gibson missed last week's game with a toe injury and is questionable for the game vs. Carolina. Logan Thomas had a career-high 13 receptions for 101 yards last week, his first career 100-yard game. He is one of three tight ends with 13-plus catches in single game this season.

He ranks third among tight ends with a career-high 62 receptions. J.D. McKissic had nine receptions, a career-high 107 scrimmage yards and a TD catch last week. He is one of three running backs with three games of nine-plus receptions this season. Ron Rivera had a 76-63-1 record as head coach of the Panthers from 2011 to 2019.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina lost to the Green Bay Packers this past Saturday, 24-16. The Panthers were not able to complete a comeback from a 21-3 halftime deficit. Carolina had a chance to force overtime when it started a crucial drive at its 20-yard line with 55 seconds left. But the Panthers gained only six yards before turning the ball over on downs to seal the defeat.

Teddy Bridgewater was 21 of 35 for 258 yards with a touchdown run, but he also had a critical fumble. He lost the ball in the second quarter on an attempted TD leap from the one-yard line with the Panthers trailing 14-3. D.J. Moore caught six passes for 131 yards. It was his third game with 120-plus yards in 2020. He has 1,055 yards in 2020, his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. Joey Slye kicked three field goals. Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful for this matchup.

