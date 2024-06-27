While he probably loves football, Sauce Gardner recently admitted that he is addicted to golf. While he said that he only started playing two weeks ago, the New York Jets All-Pro cornerback is already having success on the golf course.

Gardner, who doesn't take lessons and said his technique comes from watching the PGA Tour's YouTube channel (as well as from the PGA players he watches on YouTube), recently shared some highlights from a recent golf round. The below video is of a nice chip shot that apparently led to a birdie.

Gardner, who has been posting several of his recent golf shots on X, actually received video feedback from a PGA teaching pro on how he can improve his drive. Gardner -- who also accepts feedback on his game from his social media followers -- appreciated the pro tip.

While the upcoming NFL season will limit his golf opportunities, Gardner said that he plans to get a golf simulator so that he can continue playing at home. But while golf has clearly became one of his passions, Gardner assured a Bills fans on X that he is not giving up his day job to pursue a career on the links.

"Nah, I don't know about that one," Gardner replied with a smiling emoji. "I do pride myself at being a man of many talents (lol)."

Gardner is clearly enjoying his new hobby and the help he is getting from fans and professionals alike. There is one problem, that Garnder faces that simply comes with playing golf.

Along with trying to avoid losing too many golf balls, Gardner will also look to continue shutting down opposing receivers in 2024. Gardner has quickly earned the reputation as arguably the NFL's top cornerback after earning two All-Pro nods in his first two seasons with the Jets.