During his rookie season, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson showcased his dynamic skill set. Despite only playing in parts of four games, Richardson accounted for 713 total yards and seven touchdowns, regularly creating big plays with his arm and his legs.

Alas, his season was cut short by injuries. Richardson first suffered a concussion and had to sit out part of Week 2 and all of Week 3, then sustained a shoulder injury that necessitated season-ending surgery in Week 5.

Throughout the offseason, there have been sporadic reports regarding Richardson's progress in his rehabilitation, as well as multiple instances of reported soreness in his shoulder. On Friday, however, Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson of Legacy Sports Advisors, posted a series of videos of Richardson seemingly intended to quell concerns about any sort of lingering injury.

The videos showed Richardson a) executing a reverse windmill dunk; b) ripping a crossing route over the middle; and c) firing a deep ball down the field. Jackson captioned the post, "5 looks good to me," referring to Richardson's jersey number.

Richardson is set to be the starter under center again for a Colts offense that performed better than could have reasonably been expected with Gardner Minshew at the helm for most of the season. Head coach Shane Steichen has shown that he can get the most out of a player with a similar skill set to Richardson (Jalen Hurts), and if he can remain healthy, he should be able to make strong progress in Year 2.