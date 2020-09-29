While Patrick Mahomes was impressing the NFL world with his dominant performance on Monday night, his mom played the best defense of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Randi Mahomes took to Twitter to defend her son's name, the one that was given to him -- Patrick.

Mahomes was referred to as "Pat" on several occasions in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast. This is Mahomes' fourth year in the league and he has always been referred to as Patrick. It riled up Randi when the broadcast crew kept referring to him as Pat.

Mahomes vented her frustrations on social media asking the crew to call him "Patrick," as any mother would do.

Correcting the matter was no issue for "Monday Night Football," as the broadcast crew apologized while the Chiefs were beating the Baltimore Ravens in the second half. Mahomes was in midseason form, finishing 31 of 42 for 385 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 34-20 victory. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Mahomes' father, who played professional baseball for six teams including the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins from 1992-2003, is the one in the family who goes by Pat.

"My mom says I'm Patrick and my dad is Pat. So hopefully we can start calling [me] Patrick just to keep her happy because I don't want to hear that tonight," Mahomes told ESPN's Lisa Salters after Monday's game.

Mahomes finished with his 19th 300-plus yard passing game, which is the second-most in Chiefs franchise history. He also had his 21st game with a 1000-plus passer rating, the fourth-most in franchise history. He became the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards in league history, accomplishing the feat in 34 games.

Mahomes is pretty good at his job. Just be sure to call him Patrick.

"They didn't give that guy a half-a-billion dollars for no reason," said Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell. "He's an incredible talent, and he just made play after play. I know who we are, and what we're capable of, and he was able to go out there and do some great things against us. So, you have to take your hat off to him and give him some respect."