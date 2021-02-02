Just days before Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are set to do battle in Super Bowl LV, the two are facing off on another level. Signed, extremely rare trading cards for both players have sold over the last week, with Mahomes having the upper hand in this battle.

A signed Mahomes rookie card sold for a mind-numbing $861,000 at auction in late January. It is in mint-condition and broke the record for the most expensive football card that was ever sold. The card was one of just five "Black" copies of the trading card that were ever issued. The National Treasures #161 trading card is very rare and was sold by Goldin Auctions.

In addition to being signed by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, the card also comes with an AFC logo jersey patch.

That $861,000 figure is higher than only one football ever sold: a signed Brady rookie card sold on eBay for $555,988 on Jan. 25. This card was made back in 2000, when the now Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller broke into the league with the New England Patriots. Much like Mahomes, Brady's rookie card was also in mint condition and had his signature on it.

It's quite crazy to see these cards sell within a week of each other and just days before they'll do battle in Super Bowl LV. The two quarterbacks faced off on the gridiron earlier this season in Week 12, and the Chiefs came away with a 27-24 victory. The Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl, so this is going to be a highly-contested matchup between two generational quarterbacks.

Let's see who gets the upper hand this time around.