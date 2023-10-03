The New England Patriots suffered their worst loss of the 2023 season on Sunday, as they were trounced by the Dallas Cowboys, 38-3. Unfortunately, the losses didn't stop there for the Patriots, as New England lost two of its most important defenders in cornerback Christian Gonzalez and pass rusher Matt Judon to injuries.

Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury while Judon suffered a torn biceps. Both players will reportedly be out indefinitely, and Judon will undergo surgery this Wednesday, per ESPN. Judon reportedly wants to return this season, but it's unknown if he will be able to. That all depends on how his recovery goes.

In four games, the 31-year-old Judon recorded 13 combined tackles, four sacks and nine QB hits. In 2022, Judon recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks and 28 QB hits to go along with 60 combined tackles. He has made four straight Pro Bowls -- a streak that will be snapped this season.

This is a monster loss for the Patriots, as Judon is not only the best player on New England's defense, but the unit's leader as well. In his absence, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are two players who could receive promotions. Bill Belichick could also look toward second-round pick Keion White, who hasn't played more than 39% of defensive snaps in any of New England's four games this season.