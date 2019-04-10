Patriots reportedly meet with free agents Demaryius Thomas and T.J. Yeldon
New England is on the lookout for more offensive weapons
The New England Patriots may target multiple offensive weapons in the 2019 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they won't continue to explore the veteran market, too.
Fresh off the addition of tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins, the reigning Super Bowl champions hosted a pair of notable offensive free agents on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, reportedly meeting with running back T.J. Yeldon and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
The Patriots have been on the lookout for skill-position depth this offseason, which saw the retirement of star tight end Rob Gronkowski in addition to the departure of wide receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan, who remains unsigned. Both Yeldon and Thomas are arguably among the top remaining players at their respective positions in free agency.
Yeldon would likely face an uphill battle to make New England's roster considering Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden, who just returned to the Pats on a two-year deal, fill out the RB depth chart. But Yeldon has 30 games of starting experience and fits the big-back mold of 2018 free-agent signing Jeremy Hill. A second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, Yeldon started five games in relief of Leonard Fournette in 2018, catching a career-high 55 passes for 487 yards and four scores.
Thomas, meanwhile, reportedly had the Pats' interest as far back as the 2018 trade deadline, when the longtime Denver Broncos No. 1 was dealt to the Houston Texans. A five-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion, the 6-foot-3 veteran had a run of five-straight 1,000-yard seasons at the peak of his career but totaled just 676 yards between Denver and Houston at age 31. Thomas would likely represent starting competition in the Patriots' WR corps, but he also suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16 of this past season, meaning he might be sidelined through the start of 2019.
