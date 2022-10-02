Two AFC rivals on opposite ends of the spectrum will battle on Sunday when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos visit Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on CBS and Paramount+. Vegas is reeling from starting its season off 0-3 under new coach Josh McDaniels, most recently coming within inches of a victory only to be defeated 24-22 by the Tennessee Titans last week. Meanwhile, the Broncos are 2-1 in Wilson's first three games with the team and coming off of a messy-but-successful 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Raiders vs. Broncos time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Week 4 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Raiders vs. Broncos, the model is picking Denver to cover the spread. The model appears to have faith the Broncos will continue to gel and have a successful outing against a downtrodden Raiders team. While Wilson is still ironing out kinks with his new team, Denver's defense has been impressive and is giving up the third-fewest average yards per game across the league.

The Broncos' defensive corps will be tested in the air this week, as the connection between Carr and Davante Adams is one of the few bright spots for the Raiders through their first three games. But defense overall should make this a low-scoring game, which is why the model is also picking the Under for this matchup.

