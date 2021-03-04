Nelson Agholor was one of the NFL's most improved players in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise that wants to bring back the former first-round pick. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock opened up on the possibility of re-signing the pending free agent.

"Nelly's one of my favorite people in the whole world," Mayock said on a conference call with reporters Thursday, per Pro Football Talk. "When I lived in Philadelphia, I did the Eagles preseason games and Nelly was an Eagle. I was familiar with his work ethic and appreciated him back then. What he brought to the Raiders last year was off the charts. He brought a work ethic, a toughness, he brought the young guys along with him, and he brought productivity and trust with our quarterback.

"So all of those things he brought, we don't want to lose. We'd love to have Nelly back. That's a guy that I can't tell you how much appreciation I have for."

Agholor had a career resurgence with the Raiders after an up-and-down first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. A 2015 first-round pick, Agholor recorded a career-high 896 yards and 18.7 yards per catch -- while tying a career-high with eight touchdowns. Agholor finished second in yards per catch in the NFL, trailing only Marquez Valdes-Scantling (20.9). He had the second-longest catch in the NFL (85 yards) and finished sixth in the league in yards per target (10.9).

Raiders quarterback David Carr had a 113.7 passer rating when targeting Agholor last season, a vast improvement from the 85.6 passer rating he had when targeted in 2019 with the Eagles. Agholor averaged 44.8 catches, 503 yards, and 11.2 yards per catch in five seasons in Philadelphia -- becoming one of the best deep-ball receivers in the league in just his one season in Vegas.

The Raiders will have to pay a high salary in order to retain Agholor, but it appears Mayock is more than willing to keep him in the fold for years to come.