The hits keep coming in Los Angeles. Following the club's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that wide receiver Allen Robinson needs foot surgery and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. NFL Media reports that Robinson has a stress fracture in his foot and will require a screw if he does opt for the surgery.

Robinson was inactive for this Week 12 matchup due to that foot injury that had him limited throughout the week of practice and officially listed as questionable.

This puts an end to an underwhelming first season in L.A. for Robinson, who inked a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in March after leaving Chicago. With Odell Beckham Jr. not re-signed and Robert Woods traded to Tennessee over the offseason, Robinson was looked at as the main beneficiary of those targets from Matthew Stafford. While that came to fruition (third on the team in targets), the actual production was missing.

Allen Robinson LAR • WR • #1 TAR 52 REC 33 REC YDs 339 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

In 10 games, Robinson recorded five-plus catches only twice and went over 50 yards receiving three times. He had zero 100-yard receiving games and his season high was 63 yards against Carolina in Week 6.

This is just the latest injury blow to a Rams team that currently sits at 3-8 on the season and is dead last in the NFC West. Fellow receiver Cooper Kupp has been sidelined due to a high ankle sprain and quarterback Matthew Stafford missed this loss to K.C. as he is currently in concussion protocol and is dealing with a neck injury as well. Starting offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (Achilles) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee) are also both on season-ending IR.