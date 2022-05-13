Welcome to the Friday the 13th edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I'm not sure if everyone's heard yet, but the NFL SCHEDULE WAS RELEASED LAST NIGHT. If you're wondering why I'm writing in all caps, it's because I haven't slept in 31 hours, I've had nine cups of coffee since last night and my brain is so fried that I'm not even sure what's real or how a keyboard works anymore. Also, I have watched the Chargers schedule release video more times than I care to admit. If you haven't watched it yet, you can click here to see it. It has nearly 160,000 likes on Twitter, which I'm not sure if that says more about the video or the people on Twitter.

Anyway, I'm guessing you already know what we're going to be covering today and if you guessed the NFL schedule, then you are correct. We're going to cover the schedule release, the schedule release and more schedule release.

As always, here's your weekly reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. All you have to do is click here and then share the link. Alright, let's get to the rundown.

PS: if you missed the schedule release, you can see the entire 2022 schedule by clicking here.

1. Today's show : Instant reaction to the 2022 NFL schedule

USATSI

I wasn't the host of today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast, which was probably for the best, because if I had been hosting, I would have demanded that we go over every single game on the schedule, which probably would have taken roughly 11 hours.

Instead of me as host, Will Brinson was in charge of things today and the two of us broke down the release of the 2022 NFL schedule. Although we didn't go through every team's schedule, we did cover the big stuff. First, we went through some of the biggest games in Week 1 and even made a few picks. For instance, Brinson and I both think the Broncos are going to destroy the Seahawks in the opening Monday night game. Does that mean you should fade us and bet Seattle? Probably.

After that, we went through the holiday games, which don't just include Thanksgiving this year: The NFL also put THREE Christmas games on the schedule (Packers at Dolphins, Broncos at Rams, Buccaneers at Cardinals). With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and the defending Super Bowl champs all playing on Dec. 25, it seems like the NFL's plan on Christmas is to make everyone forget that the NBA exists.

After talking about the holiday games, we went through and ranked our favorite prime-time games. The one thing I will say is that Brinson REFUSED to put any Titans games in his rankings. The Titans play both the Packers and Cowboys on a Thursday and neither of them cracked Brinson's list of best Thursday games. STOP WITH THE TITANS SLANDER, BRINSON. There I go, typing in all caps again. I'm clearly cranky. I need a nap.

Anyway, if you want to hear everything we had to say about the schedule, then make sure to listen to today's podcast, which you can do by clicking here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. 2022 NFL schedule: Best game each week

There are 272 games on the NFL schedule this year, and although I would like to talk about each one individually in this newsletter, I've been told that's not realistic, so instead, we're going to go through each week of the schedule and pick out the best game.

With the addition of the 17th game, that means there are 18 weeks during the regular season this year and our Jared Dubin went through each week to find the best game. With that in mind, let's check out Dubin's take on what the best game is for each week of the season.

We covered seven of the 18 weeks here and if you want to check out Dubin's full list, be sure to click here.

If you're still hungry for more schedule stuff, don't worry, we have you covered. If you want to see who the winners and losers were on the schedule, be sure to click here. We also made list of the five best revenge games on the schedule and you can see that by clicking here. Finally, because it's never too early to make Week 1 picks, we made some picks and you can see those by clicking here.

We also came up with one good thing and one bad thing about each team's schedule and you can check out all 64 of those things by clicking here.

3. Ranking the 10 must-watch games on the NFL schedule

If you read this newsletter regularly, then you probably know that we love to rank things here, so obviously, we had to rank the best games on the schedule.

By the way, we hired a new NFL writer last week (Shanna McCarriston), which I'm only noting right now because Shanna is the one who put this list together.

Here are the top-five games on Shanna's list:

Chiefs at Buccaneers (Week 4): "Tom Brady? Patrick Mahomes? A Super Bowl LV rematch? Sign me up. It's the old GOAT vs. the young superstar and if this game does not entertain it will be the shock of the season."

"Tom Brady? Patrick Mahomes? A Super Bowl LV rematch? Sign me up. It's the old GOAT vs. the young superstar and if this game does not entertain it will be the shock of the season." Packers at Buccaneers (Week 3): "Maybe I should've just done a Tom Brady section. Brady facing off against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be a must-see game this season, so put it on your calendars now."

"Maybe I should've just done a Tom Brady section. Brady facing off against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be a must-see game this season, so put it on your calendars now." Patriots at Raiders (Week 15): "This matchup will be Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders."

"This matchup will be Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders." Bills at Rams (Week 1): "This is a great AFC vs. NFC battle in the opener and dare I say it could be a possible Super Bowl preview?"



"This is a great AFC vs. NFC battle in the opener and dare I say it could be a possible Super Bowl preview?" Packers at Bills (Week 8): "Well, what do we have here ... ANOTHER possible Super Bowl preview?! Yes, that is what we have. How exciting for us. These are two of the top teams in their conference and with Allen and Rodgers running these offenses we should be in for a treat."

If you want to see the rest of Shanna's list of must-watch games, be sure to click here.

4. Quirks on the 2022 NFL schedule

After the schedule comes out each year, my favorite thing to do is comb through all 32 schedules to see if I can find any quirks. Sure, that means I'm up for 17 straight hours going through each schedule after they come out, but the good news is that I found quite a few quirks, so it was time well spent, but also, I need another cup of coffee already.

So what kind of quirks are we talking about here? Let's find out.

Hopefully you can impress all of your friends this weekend with your quirky knowledge of the NFL schedule.

5. Russell Wilson could join exclusive QB club

USATSI

Russell Wilson is going to have a chance to join a very exclusive club this year: The Broncos QB could become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

Over the course of his career, Wilson has beaten 30 of the NFL's 32 teams and it just so happens that during the 2022 season, the Broncos will be playing the two teams that Wilson has yet to beat: The Seahawks and Chargers.

Thanks to the way Denver's schedule turned out, Wilson might not have to wait very long to join the exclusive club and that's because the Broncos will be facing both the Seahawks and Chargers within the first six games of the season.

Week 1 (Sept. 12): Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Week 6 (Oct. 17): Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

That's right, both games are on "Monday Night Football". If Wilson can beat both teams, he'll join Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams. It's one of the most exclusive clubs that a quarterback can join and Wilson could be getting his membership in 2022. If Wilson does pull off the feat, he'd become the youngest QB ever to beat all 32 teams.

If Wilson beats the Seahawks, but loses to the Chargers, he could still join the 32-team club this year ad that's because he'll get a second chance to beat Los Angeles in Week 17.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Jerry Jeudy arrested

It's been a wild 24 hour in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.