The NFL has released its full schedule for the 2022 season. There will be 272 games played throughout the regular season, and then 13 more during the playoffs. At the end of it all, we'll have crowned a champion.

Between now and then, though, we actually have to play all 272 of those regular-season games, which are spread out across 18 weeks. You can find all kinds of schedule analysis all over this site, whether it be our team-by-team schedules, strength of schedule, primetime schedules, event-date schedules, and more.

But in this space, we're going to highlight what we consider the best games scheduled to be played in each week of the regular season. Enjoy.

(Note: We tried to limit the usage of each team so that they appear four times, at most. Otherwise, we'd basically just be keeping a running list of AFC West games, and that's not as fun for fans of other squads.)

Week 1: Bills at Rams (TNF)

Yeah, so this is an awesome kickoff game for the season. We've got the defending champs hosting one of the top contenders, on a field that will be absolutely loaded with stars on both sides of the ball. Plus, there's a bit of an edge with Von Miller playing against the team he just left in free agency.

Also notable: 49ers at Bears, Patriots at Dolphins, Ravens at Jets, Chiefs at Cardinals, Buccaneers at Cowboys (SNF), Broncos at Seahawks (MNF)

Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs (TNF)

These two teams played two electric games last season, and considering the talent on hand (particularly at the quarterback position), it seems like that tradition should continue far into the future. Watching Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert go shot for shot is going to be one of the great football joys of the next decade. (Hopefully.)

Also notable: Dolphins at Ravens, Buccaneers at Saints, Bengals at Cowboys, Titans at Bills (MNF), Vikings at Eagles (MNF)

Week 3: Packers at Buccaneers

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers? Yes, please. We'll have already seen the new-look Packers offense without Davante Adams for a couple weeks before this game, so they'll have had time to get in a rhythm. These are two of the top contenders in the NFC, so it should be a game that is both very fun and very important.

Also notable: Chiefs at Colts, Bills at Dolphins, Ravens at Patriots, Rams at Cardinals

Week 4: Chiefs at Buccaneers (SNF)

Yes, the Bucs really do host Aaron Rodgers one week and then Patrick Mahomes the next. Mahomes vs. Brady in a rematch of several momentous games they've already played against each other is sure to be must-see-TV.

Also notable: Dolphins at Bengals, Bills at Ravens, Titans at Colts, Broncos at Raiders, Rams at 49ers (MNF)

Week 5: Chargers at Browns

One of the best games of last season gets run back in Week 5. This pits two of the league's most aggressive coaches against each other, with both Brandon Staley and Kevin Stefanski willing to let their offenses be aggressive and go for it in fourth-down and two-point situations. There's also a strong contrast between the two offensive attacks, which could make things fun.

Also notable: Colts at Broncos (TNF), Cowboys at Rams, Bengals at Ravens (SNF), Raiders at Chiefs (MNF)

Week 6: Bills at Chiefs

This is one of the truly "you have to be in front of your TV for every second" games of this season, and seemingly every season at this point. The Bills and Chiefs played two fascinating games last season, and most NFL fans are still waiting for Josh Allen to get his chance to answer that last Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce from the divisional round.

Also notable: Patriots at Browns, Bengals at Saints, Cowboys at Eagles, Broncos at Chargers

Week 7: Browns at Ravens

The AFC North looks like one of the strongest divisions in the league this season, and the Browns and Ravens should both be heavily in the mix at or near the top. This matchup pits what should be two of the strongest rushing attacks in the league against each other, so if you like the ground and pound game, you'll want to tune in.

Also notable: Chiefs at 49ers, Steelers at Dolphins (SNF)

Week 8: Packers at Bills (SNF)

I would very much like to sign up to watch Rodgers duel it out with Allen up in Orchard Park, NY.

Also notable: Ravens at Buccaneers (TNF), Dolphins at Lions, Raiders at Saints, Steelers at Eagles, 49ers at Rams, Bengals at Browns (MNF)

Week 9: Rams at Buccaneers

The Bucs get a chance to avenge their playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, and they get that chance on their home field. Any time you get to watch Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey against the GOAT, plus Todd Bowles scheming against Sean McVay, you're going to want to make sure you're available.

Also notable: Colts at Patriots, Titans at Chiefs (SNF), Ravens at Saints (MNF)

Week 10: Cowboys at Packers

Dallas and Green Bay have played so many memorable games in the past, but this one will be the first that pits the teams against each other with Mike McCarthy coaching the Cowboys instead of the Packers. Can he lead his new team to a victory in his old stomping grounds? I can't wait to find out.

Also notable: Browns at Dolphins, Broncos at Titans, Cardinals at Rams, Chargers at 49ers (SNF)

Week 11: 49ers at Rams (MNF)

Kyle Shanahan. Sean McVay. Coaching trees. NFC title game rematch. That diverse San Francisco running game against a defense that it has had a great amount of success in the recent past... up until said NFC title game.

Also notable: Browns at Bills, Eagles at Colts, Rams at Saints, Chiefs at Chargers, Bengals at Steelers (SNF)

Week 12: Rams at Chiefs

This is one of the most stacked weeks of the season, with awesome games throughout the weekend. This one is at the top of the list, though, because it features the best offensive and defensive players in the NFL, as well as two of the league's best coaches and many more stars on both sides of the ball.

Also notable: Giants at Cowboys (Thanksgiving), Buccaneers at Browns, Bengals at Titans, Chargers at Cardinals, Saints at 49ers, Packers at Eagles (SNF), Steelers at Colts (MNF)

Week 13: Broncos at Ravens

Russell Wilson against Lamar Jackson in a matchup of two teams likely to be vying for a playoff spot late in the season? I'm into it!

Also notable: Bills at Patriots (TNF), Packers at Bears, Browns at Texans, Titans at Eagles, Dolphins at 49ers, Chiefs at Bengals, Chargers at Raiders, Colts at Cowboys (SNF)

Week 14: Buccaneers at 49ers

Brady traveling to Northern California to take on his boyhood favorite team is always a treat. We're sure to get a whole lot of nostalgia thrown our way for this one. Plus, it should be a fantastic matchup of two terrific teams. Bonus points if Trey Lance lives up to lofty expectations and has the Niners in position to make a playoff run.

Also notable: Raiders at Rams, Browns at Bengals, Ravens at Steelers, Dolphins at Chargers, Chiefs at Broncos (SNF), Patriots at Cardinals (MNF)

Week 15: Patriots at Raiders

Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels. Teacher vs. student. It is ON, my friends.

Also notable: Cardinals at Broncos, Titans at Chargers, Bengals at Buccaneers, Rams at Packers (MNF)

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

A showdown between the two teams expected to vie for the NFC East crown, two weeks before the end of the season. Late-year games between the Eagles and Cowboys seemingly always carry great import, and this year figures to be no exception.

Also notable: Saints at Browns (Saturday), Bengals at Patriots (Saturday), Raiders at Steelers (Saturday), Packers at Dolphins (Christmas), Broncos at Rams (Christmas), Buccaneers at Cardinals (Christmas), Chargers at Colts (MNF)

Week 17: Bills at Bengals (MNF)

Josh Allen, Josh Burrow, Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase, Gabriel Davis, Tee Higgins... this game might explode with points. That is, of course, unless the likes of Von Miller and Tre'Davious White and Trey Hendrickson and Jessie Bates and more have something to say about it.

Also notable: Cowboys at Titans, Steelers at Ravens, Broncos at Chiefs, Saints at Eagles, Rams at Chargers (SNF)

Week 18: Ravens at Bengals

It's very possible that this is the game that decides the AFC North champion. It seems extremely likely that it will feature two teams that are either fighting for playoff position or fighting to make it into the playoff field. And it doesn't hurt that they're two teams that are extremely watchable regardless of the game's importance.

Also notable: Patriots at Bills, Browns at Steelers, Chargers at Broncos, Chiefs at Raiders, Cardinals at 49ers