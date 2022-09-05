The 2022 NFL season is finally here!

The season will feature 18 weeks and 272 total games, a follow up to the biggest season ever (17-game schedule started in 2021). We have a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, along with a Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that will make 2022 even better.

Note: All times are Eastern. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games can be streamed on FuboTV.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 25

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Loas Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 3

Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 9

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 16

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 23

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Nov. 27

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 13

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 14

Thurs., Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 11

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 12

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18 (Pool games)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 18

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 19

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 24

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 26

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

WEEK 17



Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD, TBD

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, TBD, TBD

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD, TBD

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD, TBD

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers TBD, TBD

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, TBD, TBD