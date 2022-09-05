The 2022 NFL season is finally here!
The season will feature 18 weeks and 272 total games, a follow up to the biggest season ever (17-game schedule started in 2021). We have a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, along with a Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that will make 2022 even better.
Note: All times are Eastern. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games can be streamed on FuboTV.
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 8
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Sept. 11
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 12
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Sept. 18
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 19
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Sept. 25
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Loas Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 29
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 2
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 3
Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 5
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 9
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 16
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 23
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 9
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Nov. 6
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Nov. 20
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 24
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Nov. 27
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 13
Thursday, Dec. 1
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 5
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 14
Thurs., Dec. 8
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Dec. 11
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 12
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18 (Pool games)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 18
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 19
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
WEEK 16
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Saturday, Dec. 24
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Sunday, Dec. 25
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 26
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
WEEK 18
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD, TBD
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, TBD, TBD
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD, TBD
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD, TBD
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers TBD, TBD
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, TBD, TBD