As he fell to the ground writhing in pain, many immediately thought David Ojabo's rookie season in the NFL was over well before it started. Those fears appeared to be confirmed after it was determined that the former Michigan linebacker tore his Achilles during his pro day in mid-March.

While he is still working his way back from the injury, it appears that thoughts of a lost rookie season for Ojabo may have been premature. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that Ojabo "swears that he's going to be back midseason at the latest."

"I told him, 'All right, time to get in the weight room. We've got to get rid of those beach legs and get some football legs back underneath you.'"

The last member of the 2022 NFL Draft class to sign his rookie contract, Ojabo was selected with the 45th overall pick in the draft. A native of Nigeria, Ojabo came to the United States at 17, where he dipped his toes in basketball before switching over to football. Ojabo played his college ball at Michigan, where he didn't become a starter until last season.

Ojabo made his final go-around at Michigan count. A consensus All-American in 2021, Ojabo tallied 11 sacks while helping the Wolverines clinch the Big Ten title. One of those sacks came during Michigan's emotional victory over arch rival Ohio State, as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes for the first time in a decade.

When he returns to the field, the 6-foot-4 defender is expected to help bolster a Ravens defense that finished 19th in the NFL in points allowed per game last season. He will be a part of a Baltimore defense that also includes Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Odafe Oweh, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

Along with Ojabo, the Ravens defense will also feature first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, third-round pick Travis Jones and fourth-round pick Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others.