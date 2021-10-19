Ronnie Stanley's ankle injury will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season. The Ravens have placed the former All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve, as Stanley will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stanley sustained the injury midway through the 2020 season. He has already had two surgeries on his left ankle since sustaining the injury, with the second surgery occurring in March. Stanley continued to have the injury monitored during the season's first six games.

"This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season," Stanley wrote in a statement. "Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn't where it should be.

"This is the best decision not only for my healthy, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022."

Stanley has been one of the Ravens' top offensive players since his rookie year back in 2016. The sixth overall pick in that year's draft, Stanley has started in each of his 63 regular season games. He earned an All-Pro selection in 2019 while helping the Ravens win 14 regular season games.

With Stanley out, the Ravens' offensive line will continue to be bolstered by tackles Alejandro Villanueva, Patrick Mekari, and Andre Smith, guards Ben Powers, Kevin Zeitler and Tyre Phillips and centers Bradley Bozeman and Trystan Colon-Castillo. Despite their injury issues, the Ravens are 5-1 and are atop the AFC North division standings. Baltimore currently boasts the league's seventh-ranked scoring offense and defense. The Ravens' offense is fourth in the league in rushing, while their defense is third in fewest rushing yards allowed.

The Ravens are enjoying another MVP-caliber season from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has completed 67.5 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and five interceptions so far. He is also the Ravens' leading rusher with 392 yards on 63 carries. The Ravens will host the surprising 4-2 Bengals on Sunday before heading into their Week 8 bye.