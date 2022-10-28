Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is officially out for the rest of the "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced. Andrews went down with a shoulder injury in the first half and was initially questionable to return, but was downgraded to out in the second half. He was joined by wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who exited with a foot injury.

The severity of both injuries is not yet known and further tests are expected.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not give an update on Andrews when asked about his status at halftime during the broadcast, saying he was giving no updates at the time and was instead focused on the rest of the game ahead of them.

Before heading to the locker room, Andrews had three receptions for 33 yards. He has 39 receptions with 455 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

Ahead of the game, Andrews was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Ravens do have some time before their next matchup to get healthy, as they are set to visit New Orleans on Nov. 7.