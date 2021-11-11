Thursday Night Football in Week 10 will pit the Baltimore Ravens against the Miami Dolphins. After both teams made the postseason a year ago, they're at opposite ends of the spectrum in the AFC. The Ravens are 6-2 and have the second-best record in the conference, while the Dolphins are 2-7 with the second-worst mark. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is a game-time decision, which could make entering your Ravens vs. Dolphins player props tricky.

Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle has had success with Tagovailoa and backup Jacoby Brissett, and the over-under for Waddle receiving yards is at 60.5 in the latest NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook.

After simulating Ravens vs. Dolphins 10,000 times, the model predicts that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson goes well over 233.5 passing yards (-130). Jackson's athleticism is what sets him apart as a quarterback, but he's also enjoying the most prolific passing season of his career.

He's averaging 276.1 passing yards per game this season, which is nearly 70 more than his previous career-high (208.5). His 8.3 yards per pass attempt are also the best of his career. Jackson has topped 233.5 passing yards in all but one game this season, and the Dolphins enter Week 10 with the No. 30 pass defense in the league. That's a big reason why the model has Jackson throwing for 257 yards on average.

SportsLine's NFL model also says Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki goes over 54.5 receiving yards (-125). Gesicki has caught 44 passes for 529 yards and two scores already and been productive with both Brissett and Tagovailoa at quarterback. He's had 281 receiving yards with Brissett at the helm of the offense and 248 with Tagovailoa running the show. Chances are that Gesicki will be heavily involved regardless of who starts on Thursday Night Football, which is why the model is predicting he finishes with 61 yards on average.

