Redskins president reportedly not interested in Kaepernick as team brings in Sanchez, Manuel and Yates

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith broke his tibia and fibula in Sunday's game against the Texans and his season is over. The starting job is now Colt McCoy's, who, prior to Sunday, hadn't attempted a pass in a regular-season game since 2015.

The Redskins now need a backup too, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team will kick the tires on the likes of EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates and Mark Sanchez. One name noticeably-but-not-surprisingly absent: Colin Kaepernick. We've almost reached the point where anytime a team has a need for a quarterback, Kaepernick's name doesn't even come up -- no matter how desperate their situation may be.

There's also he occasional speculation that Kaepernick, who took his last regular-season snap on Jan. 1, 2016, is no longer interested in playing football.

"According to a source with direct knowledge of Kaepernick's mindset and ongoing physical activities and preparation, Kaepernick wants to play," writes Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "He continues to work out five hours per day, six days per week for one reason and one reason alone. He wants to play."

Florio goes on to write that Kaepernick shouldn't expect a call from the Redskins. Never mind that no one thinks Manuel, Yates or Sanchez are better options than Kaepernick. That's obviously not the point.

"Another source tells PFT that team president Bruce Allen previously has made clear within the organization his position that Kaepernick won't be signed by Washington, ever" in part because of Allen's political views and Kaepernick's history of protesting social injustice during the national anthem.

While Kaepernick is an upgrade over Manuel, Yates or Sanchez, none of them -- and we can probably add McCoy's name to the list -- are magically saving the Redskins' season. The team has been plagued by injuries, most recently to their starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are on a two-game winning streak and are now just one game behind the Skins ahead of their Thanksgiving Day get-together that could serve as a preview for the final month of the season.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has more confidence in McCoy, who has started four games in Washington, all in 2014, when he went 1-3. At least according to former Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

"Jay really likes Colt, man. I mean really likes Colt, to a point that if situations were a little different with the whole Kirk (Cousins) situation, I think Jay probably would have went with Colt at some point, and let Kirk walk," Hall told The Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Monday morning. "Jay really, really likes Colt, and those guys in that locker room, they like Colt as well. They'll fight for him, and I'm excited to see him go out there and play."

And not just play, but continue the winning.

"I've said it all along: for this team to really think we can get into the playoffs and make some damage, they have to be able to score more points," Hall said. "I think this definitely does bode well for this team moving forward. Colt knows this offense better than Alex Smith."

As it stands, Washington is still in first place in the NFC East though that could change should they lose in Dallas on Thursday. After that, they have games in Philadelphia and against New York, back-to-back road trips to Jacksonville and Tennessee, followed by a rematch against Philly.