No one's quite sure whether Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the Green Bay Packers this season, but another star quarterback who's been bandied about in offseason trade talks appears to be all in on his current team, at least for now. Months after his agent identified preferred trade destinations and multiple reports indicated he might desire a move out of Seattle, Russell Wilson is re-committed to the Seahawks for 2021. That's according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who reported Monday that the QB "fully understands" his place and has regained confidence for this year after the team agreed to shift its offensive philosophy, among other things.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke recently about this offseason's Wilson trade rumors, downplaying the issue as "old news" and said the speculation helped the team "refocus" and get "on the same page" with its star QB. According to Breer, the team did more than acknowledge Wilson's reported discontent in recent months.

"There were three ... things (Wilson) wanted" at the start of the offseason, Breer reports: 1.) "A new offensive philosophy that would maximize him as a player," 2.) "A real, high-end, ready-to-play addition to the offensive line," and 3.) "Communication on the direction of the team from Carroll and (general manager) John Schneider."

Seattle satisfied the first two requests quickly, per Breer, hiring former Rams assistant Shane Waldron as its new offensive coordinator; then trading for seven-year Raiders veteran Gabe Jackson up front. Wilson's communication with team brass is ongoing, Breer reports, but with the 2021 season around the corner, the QB is "indeed in a better place," at least for one more year.

Breer speculates that Wilson is likely still "on his last contract with the Seahawks"; his current deal, signed in 2019, runs through the 2023 campaign. Trade talks could very well reignite after this season, he hints, depending on how things unfold in Seattle. But any notion of Wilson playing elsewhere before then appears to be far-fetched. For at least one more season, the perennial Pro Bowler appears to be settled and preparing to play for just one team: His own.