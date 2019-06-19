Russell Wilson's ex-teammate sees 'hundreds of similarities' between Seahawks QB and Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who stands 5-10 1/8 inches tall, is the shortest quarterback to ever be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. And while the 6-0 5/8-inch Baker Mayfield went No. 1 just a year before Murray, both players likely owe the confidence in their abilities despite their lack of height to another quarterback considered to be on the shorter side: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who at 5-11 fell to the third round of the 2012 draft and surprised many by winning the team's starting job out of camp that year, then blossoming into a star.

One of Wilson's former teammates is now Murray's teammate with the Cardinals, and he sees plenty of overlap between the two players. Guard J.R. Sweezy has come away impressed with Murray during the team's offseason program.

"I see hundreds of similarities," Sweezy said, per ESPN.com. "I always say, we got to see this guy really play. I think he's going to be just fine. But just to even be compared to Russell Wilson is a huge compliment. He's going to back it up. I just love that he's getting compared to him already and everything. He's going to be great."

If Murray can come even close to having the kind of career Wilson has had so far -- making the playoffs six times in seven seasons, winning a Super Bowl, going to another, being selected to five Pro Bowls, and becoming one of the all-time leaders in passer rating, yards per attempt, and touchdown rate -- it seems safe to say the Cardinals will have been happy with their selection. Murray looks to have somewhat less to work with early in his career than Wilson did, but he's going into an offensive system that seems specifically designed for his skill set.

And early on, it seems like a good fit for him. "He's cool, calm, collected, smooth," Sweezy said. "Make a mistake, come back, correct it. He's on it, honestly."

That all has to translate to the field during actual games, but it's better that teammates are impressed at this point than if they were worried.