Daniel Jones is far from a top quarterback in the league, but some are thinking the New York Giants signal-caller could be headed for a peak in his career. Retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says the new situation Jones is in will be beneficial to his performance.

While speaking with the the New York Post, Fitzpatrick gave his thoughts on No. 10, saying it is a complex situation.

"Daniel Jones is an interesting one for me, because I've had coaches that have crossed over with him as well. And I've met him and know him a little bit. Really nice guy," Fitzpatrick said. "But then to turn it over and say, 'OK, well, how has he played?' I think it's been a tough situation. There have been a lot of injuries. There's been a lot of stuff he's had to play through. I actually really like his talent."

It is difficult to complement Jones' playing past too much, but there is an argument that the failed seasons have not entirely been his fault. Now Jones will have a new head coach in Brian Daboll, a new offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, and a new quarterbacks coach, Shea Tierney.

Fitzpatrick believes these coaching changes could be a major difference maker for the 25 year old.

"I'll say this, you know, with his new coach, and what they've already been able to do with Josh Allen. You take a guy that was low-50s completion-percentage guy and [Brian Daboll] brought him all the way up to the top five — 67-68 percent, whatever it was (69.2 percent in 2020)," Fitzpatrick said.

"That was Josh Allen, but a lot of that was also Daboll on what he was able to do. So hopefully they can get on the same page and get comfortable quickly, and I think Daboll is going to do great things for his career."

There is a lot of pressure for Jones heading into the 2022 season, with Fitzpatrick calling it "a make or break year."

"He knows that and everybody in the world knows that. So it's not going to be a matter of is he putting in the work, because I know that he's got a strong work ethic. But it's gonna be about results this year. Is he going to be able to produce or not?" Fitzpatrick said.