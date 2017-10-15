Seahawks could make a move to improve offensive line through a trade

With the NFL trade deadline looming at the end of this month, the always-aggressive Seahawks continue to seek ways to upgrade their offensive line. The issue has been acute in recent years and, though the team is handicapped to a degree by a lack of cap space, league sources said they have been proactive in their pursuits for weeks.

Several general managers said they expect the Seahawks to focus their attention now on Duane Brown, a former Pro Bowl left tackle who has been holding out all season in Houston. Brown intends to end his holdout a week from Monday, when the Texans return from their Week 7 bye. It just so happens that Brown's first game back, if the Texans do not utilize a three-week roster exemption on him, would be at Seattle on Oct. 29, the final game before the Oct. 31 bye.

The Seahawks had previously approached the Bills about their left tackle, Cordy Glenn, but those conversations largely fizzled. While Glenn could be an option to be moved ahead of the deadline -- Buffalo has a plethora of tackles at a time most teams have a scarcity, and the team is high on several of its young linemen -- it would take a considerable haul to land him. That and his high salary made for a poor fit with the Seahawks.

It may result in a far lower-profile transaction before the deadline, but other teams that have been in contact with the Seahawks are convinced of their intent to improve the line, and if Brown is dealt, expect Seattle to have at least made an attempt to land him.

The Seahawks are first in the NFC South and quarterback Russell Wilson is performing at a high level, and better protection for him remains paramount. Some of the Seahawks young linemen are improving, but they are focused on getting back to the Super Bowl and the team has not shied away from bold moves for players like Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham in the past.