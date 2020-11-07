Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has filed trademark for the phrase, "Let Russ Cook," first reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerber. According to the filing, Wilson intends to use the trademark for both apparel and, you guessed it, cook wear.

The filing was for a variety of different clothing items and various cooking utensils including forks, graters, funnels, pots, pans, skewers and kitchen mitts. Soon you could bring your No. 3 fandom into the kitchen.

The catchphrase goes back to Week 3 of the 2019 season, when Zach Whitman, a Seattle-area structural engineer tweeted, "Let Russ Cook." The phrase means to let Russ have more control of the Seahawks offense and passing game, and has since caught on within the fanbase.

The Super Bowl champion filed the trademark with the USPTO on October 6, 2020 in Palm City, Florida.

Gerber broke down the trademark, explaining that the QB intends to use the phrase as it is filed. He notes the application was filed on a 1-B filing basis.

"This means that according to a declaration submitted with the application and signed by Wilson's attorney, that the applicant has a bona fide intention to use the mark in connection with all the foods listed in the application," Gerber said.

Wilson and the Seahawks are off to a hot start and currently sit at 6-1, with their only loss coming to the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson is making his case for MVP this season. He currently has 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, with 2,151 passing yards.