The Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions this Sunday, and there's a chance it could be Russell Wilson's last home game as a Seahawk. At 5-10, Seattle is set to finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since they rejoined the division in 2002, and the team could be eyeing a potential rebuild.

The Seahawks and their star quarterback had a rough offseason last year, and it looked like the Super Bowl champion would be playing for a different team in 2021 at one point. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that Wilson was open to being dealt to certain teams and nothing has changed to alter that. However, Wilson said on Thursday that he hopes Sunday won't be his last game in Seattle.

"I know for me personally, I hope it's not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL," Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. "I'm just focused on today and getting better today. That's my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That's all that matters."

Wilson has two years remaining on his contract, although there is "little to no chance" of an extension coming, league sources told La Canfora. It feels as though the franchise is at a point where it could undergo a rebuild and ship one of its best draft picks of all time away. Or is Wilson pushing for a change of scenery behind closed doors? There's also the possibility the two mutually decide to part ways. Whatever happens, it's sure to be an interesting offseason in Seattle.