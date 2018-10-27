Seahawks will honor late owner Paul Allen with 'PGA' jersey patches for rest of season
Allen, who owned the team for more than 20 years, passed away at the age of 65 earlier this month
When Paul Allen died at the age of 65 earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the late Seattle Seahawks owner "was the driving force behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest" and credited Allen with Seattle's famous pregame raising of the "12th Man" flag.
Less than two weeks later, the Seahawks will pay tribute to Allen by wearing his initials, PGA, and that "12th Man" flag on their jerseys. As Brett Kolde, the team's vice chairman, announced via Twitter on Friday, Seattle will take the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions wearing commemorative patches, and they'll continue to do so for the remainder of the 2018 season.
The patches have been stitched onto both the Seahawks' home and away jerseys, and they feature Allen's initials in front of the hoisted flag.
Allen came to prominence in 1975, when he co-founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates, but he is best known in the sports world for his ownership in Seattle and Portland, where he oversaw the Trail Blazers starting in 1988. Under Allen's Seahawks ownership, which began in 1997, the team made 12 playoff appearances and three trips to the Super Bowl over a 21-season span, a drastic improvement from the 20 years before his ownership, during which the Seahawks made the postseason only four times.
The founder of Vulcan Sports & Entertainment, he was valued as the richest owner in the NFL at the time of his death but was estimated to have contributed $2 billion to philanthropic causes. He passed away two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for the third time in his life.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Griffen will reportedly return on Sunday
The defensive end had been away from the team while dealing with mental health concerns
-
Week 8 NFL expert picks, top parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 8
-
NFL Week 8 Vegas expert picks, best bets
RJ White went deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years
-
SNF: Saints vs. Vikings odds, top picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Zimmer and the Vikings
-
Rams vs. Packers odds, picks, best bets
RJ White is dialed into the pulse of the Rams and Packers
-
Goodell: London could have an NFL team
The commissioner notes, however, that hosting playoffs overseas would be a major challenge