Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, thanks to ACL surgery that could delay his start to the 2022 season. Beckham proved he's still an impact player in the league, playing a major role in the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI last year.

If it wasn't for the injury, Beckham would have been signed by now -- preparing for the 2022 season. While Beckham remains a free agent, the Rams are patiently waiting.

If Sean McVay made the final decision, Beckham would be back in Los Angeles. The Rams head coach made his pitch to keep Beckham as the team gears up for a repeat.

"I really want Odell back on our team," McVay said on The Rich Eisen Show last week, via NFL.com. "He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate.

"Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

Beckham turned his 2021 season around since signing with the Rams after an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, and recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury.

"He is truly a great teammate, made so many impactful plays," McVay said. "It was a shame to see him go down in that game but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have."

When Beckham does return to the field, he'll be certain to make an impact for whatever team he plays for. Beckham is still 29 years old and doesn't turn 30 until September, so there's plenty of years to still be a difference-maker on a contending team.

If Beckham does rejoin the Rams, he'll be joining a wide receiver group with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. His return to the Rams would arguably give Los Angeles the best wide receiver group in the NFL.

The Rams are all in for a repeat. Beckham just increases the chances for that, no matter if his targets will be diminished or not.