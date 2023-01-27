Mitch Trubisky signed with the Steelers last March with the hope that he would enjoy a fruitful run as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. Things haven't panned out that way, however, with Trubisky being replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett four games into the 2022 season.

While things may not have gone entirely as planned when they signed Trubisky, Steelers president Art Rooney II still sees value in having the 28-year-old veteran on Pittsburgh's roster for the upcoming season.

"I expect Mitch will be on the roster next year and be an effective backup if we need him," Rooney said during an interview with KDKA-TV. "I think he showed that he can be that. We can win with him."

The Steelers went 2-3 last season under Trubisky, who also helped the Steelers defeat the Buccaneers in Week 6 after Pickett left the game with a head injury. In his only start after being pulled, Trubisky went 17 of 22 for 179 yards in Pittsburgh's 24-16 win over Carolina in Week 15.

The only other game Trubisky played in following Week 4 was against Baltimore in Week 14. Trubisky, who played most of the game after Pickett suffered a concussion on the Steelers' opening drive, threw for a season-high 276 yards. He also threw three interceptions as the Steelers lost a 16-14 decision.

Trubisky appeared to play with significantly more freedom following his benching. After settling for safer throws during the season's first month, Trubisky took more chances down the field during against the Buccaneers, Ravens and Panthers.

Mitch Trubisky PIT • QB • #10 CMP% 65.0 YDs 1252 TD 4 INT 5 YD/Att 6.96 View Profile

"I feel like I can continue to find ways to improve my game and hopefully I'll get an opportunity, whether it be here next year or somewhere else in the future," Trubisky told ESPN late in the 2022 season. "When I get the opportunity, I can go out there and play better. It's been an interesting process, and my role is different than I expected. This year wasn't what I expected, but I'm just trying to finish strong and be the best team player I can be."

While he lost his starting job, Trubisky continued to make his presence felt in the Steelers' locker room. He was, after all, one of the five players who were voted by their teammates as captains prior to the start of the season.

"Being voted a captain is just a huge honor," Trubisky told CBS Sports during the Steelers' final practice of their bye week. "No matter what happens, whether I'm playing or not, I just continue wearing that badge of honor. Just coming in here and continuing to be a great teammate and leader. That was a huge thing that they did, electing me a captain, so I just want to live up to that every day that I can."

If there is an advantage to returning to Pittsburgh, it's continuing to live in a city that Trubisky and his family have quickly embraced.

"We've enjoyed our time here," he said. "Obviously, my son was born here, so it means a lot to us. We've been going through that, our first year as parents and just dealing with football stuff as we go. ... Love the people, the guys here. Love the fans."

Based on Rooney's comments, the Steelers intend to keep Trubisky in the fold for 2023. It appears that only a trade request from Trubisky would potentially alter those plans.