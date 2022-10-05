The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 campaign hasn't gotten off to the kind of start Mike Tomlin envisioned, as the Steelers are in last place in the division with a 1-3 record, and are now undergoing a change at quarterback. Rookie Kenny Pickett will get his first career start this Sunday, and will take on the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in the Buffalo Bills.

With the three-win Bills hosting the one-win Steelers with a rookie quarterback starting for the first time, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Vegas has the Bills favored in this matchup. However, it is surprising how many points they are favored over the Steelers.

Caesars Sportsbook has Buffalo favored by 14 points. The Steelers are the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to never be at least 14-point underdogs, per ESPN. The last time the Steelers were this big of underdogs was in Super Bowl XXX, when they were 13.5-point 'dogs to the Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh lost by 10 points.

We haven't reached the weekend just yet, so it's possible the line could move in the Steelers' favor if they attract a good amount of money at sportsbooks. At the same time, lines are lines. They don't mean anything when these two teams take the field on Sunday. Steelers center Mason Cole was pretty clear this week that he doesn't care what Vegas has to say about Pittsburgh's chances.

"I don't pay any attention to what Vegas is saying what the line is," Cole said, via TribLIVE. "They are going to do what they're going to do. In our minds, we're going to go out there and win the game. Screw the Vegas lines. We don't worry about that whether we are the favorites or if we are the underdogs."

The Bills will certainly provide a tough test for the Steelers, as they have the No. 1 overall defense and allow an average of just 14.5 points per game -- which ranks second in the NFL. Buffalo also has the No. 3 overall offense and the No. 2 passing attack in the NFL.