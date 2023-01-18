Joe Burrow was successful in helping convince the Bengals to reunite him with Ja'Marr Chase following Burrow's rookie season. The duo picked up where they left off at LSU and have played an integral role in the franchise's rise to the top of the NFL's food chain.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is hoping the same thing happens in Pittsburgh with former Pitt teammate Jordan Addison, who recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"That would be awesome," Pickett said of a possible reunion with Addison during his recent appearance on the "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast. "We talked about playing in the NFL together while we were at Pitt. That's like the college teammate's dream, especially a quarterback-receiver, that kind of dynamic. Especially how well we played together.

"I'm so proud of him and what he's done in his college career. ... I think people are kind of underestimating his speed. ... He's an elite receiver. Whoever gets him is going to get a special talent."

Addison enjoyed considerable success with Pickett during their time together at Pitt. While helping lead Pitt to an ACC title, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021, with the majority of those receptions coming on passes from Pickett.

Along with his on-field talent, Pickett lauded the intangible traits that made Addison a better player and teammate.

"His attitude. How he attacks work every single day," Pickett said. "How he was so eager to get into the film room with me. He never missed a throwing session since he was a freshman at Pitt. ... It was easy to get the room right when Jordan was in there."

Receiver is one of the positions the Steelers will look to beef up during the offseason. But given the fact that Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are already in the fold, the team may choose to prioritize other needs before receiver during the upcoming draft.

The Steelers do have options if they prioritize receiver and, more specifically, bringing Addison back to Pittsburgh. Addison is currently projected as an early-to-mid first-round pick. The likely move is the Steelers standing pat and hoping that Addison falls to them with the 17th pick. Pittsburgh, while unlikely, could also trade the 17th and 32nd overall picks in order to move up to select Addison.

Speaking of reunions, there is also the chance of another reunion of sorts unfolding in Pittsburgh. Former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Steelers linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter, is also being projected as a mid first-round pick. Given the Steelers' need at cornerback and Mike Tomlin's appreciation for bloodlines, there's a good chance that Porter may be the Steelers' first pick in the upcoming draft.

Either way, expect cornerback and receiver to be two positions Pittsburgh looks to address during the first two days of the draft, with interior defensive line and linebacker being two other positions the team will undoubtedly look to address in the draft.