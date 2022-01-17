The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will look to begin their quest of a third straight conference title when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL playoffs on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs (12-5), who won the AFC West for a sixth consecutive season, are 15-20 all-time in the postseason. The Steelers (9-7-1), who placed second in the AFC North, are 36-26 in the playoffs.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 136-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Steelers vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's NFL Wild Card Weekend picks. Here are several NFL odds and Wild Card playoff betting lines for Steelers vs. Chiefs:

Steelers vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -12.5

Steelers vs. Chiefs over-under: 46.5 points

Steelers vs. Chiefs money line: Pittsburgh +550, Kansas City -800

PIT: Steelers are 16-6-3 against the spread in their last 25 games in January

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as home favorites



Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense continues to be led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who nearly reached 5,000 yards passing. He finished the season by completing 436 of 658 passes (66.3 percent) for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was intercepted 13 times, but had a rating of 98.5. He also was one of the Chiefs' top rushers, finishing third on the team with 66 carries for 381 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns. He had four runs of 20 yards or more and had 25 first-down conversions.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are Mahomes' favorite targets. Hill led the Chiefs with 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Kelce also recorded nine touchdowns this season and finished with over 1,100 receiving yards.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh features an efficient passing attack due to a solid receiving corps led by wideout Diontae Johnson. He tops the team with 1,161 receiving yards on 107 receptions with eight touchdowns. Johnson has 14 plays of 20 yards or more and has 59 first-down conversions. He led the Steelers with six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Week 16 meeting against Kansas City.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is another weapon on offense with 59 receptions for 860 yards (14.6 average) and two scores. Claypool has had 13 explosive plays on the year, and he's converted 36 first downs.

How to make Steelers vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 48 points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Chiefs vs. Steelers picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Chiefs during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2022? And which side cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Chiefs spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned over $7,400 on its NFL picks over the last six seasons, and find out.