The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of time to save their chances of competing for a shot at the AFC North title, or an AFC Wild Card spot, but they have a big opportunity to get back on track Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens remain division leaders after an ugly win against Cleveland last week, but the Steelers are desperate for a win. The question pertaining to the Steelers is whether or not they've done enough to address their defensive issues over the past two games. In select markets, you can see what happens when you stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Ravens vs. Steelers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Heinz Field. Baltimore is favored by four points in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 44. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens

Steelers vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Dec. 5

Steelers vs. Ravens time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

Before entering any Ravens vs. Steelers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,100 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 13 of the 2021 season on an incredible 131-94 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Steelers vs. Ravens, the model is predicting that Pittsburgh covers the spread at home in well over 50 percent of simulations. Going back to the start of 2019, the Steelers have only been home underdogs five times, and they've won four of those games outright. Against the spread in those games, they've covered in four games and pushed once.

Considering the deficiencies on the Steelers' roster, it's impressive that they are still in a position to make a push this late in the year, especially after their last two games. The difference this week is that they are playing at home against a familiar opponent that has also struggled to crack 300 yards of total offense in its last three games. Where Pittsburgh has suffered is keeping opposing rushing attacks in check. That would typically be a problem against a player like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, but in four career games against Pittsburgh, he's only ran for a relatively modest 4.15 yards per carry.

Last week against Cleveland, Jackson carried the ball 17 times for 68 yards. Should the Steelers keep Jackson's rushing totals to something similar again this week, they may stand a better chance of staying competitive than they have in the last few games. Only eight percent of the passes completed against Pittsburgh this season have resulted in explosive plays, and Baltimore's top wide receiver, Marquise Brown, has been slowed over the past few weeks with a thigh injury.

The model projects that Jackson will top out at 64 yards on the ground with another 235 through the air, but he is nearly as likely to throw two picks as he is two touchdowns. His performance should be strong enough to lead the Ravens to a win, but Pittsburgh will stay within a field goal and cover on Sunday in one of the top late afternoon matchups.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.