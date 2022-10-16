Two teams off to hot starts will collide on Sunday Night Football when the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (5-0) are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and are fresh off a 20-17 victory at Arizona. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are one of five 4-1 teams in the league and are tied with the Giants for second in the NFC East standings behind Philadelphia. Last week, Dallas knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, 22-10.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Cowboys vs, Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Cowboys and locked in his NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Cowboys vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Eagles -6.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under: 42 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Eagles -285, Cowboys +228

PHI: Eagles rank second in total offense (419.8 yards per game).

DAL: Cowboys are second in sacks (20)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has one of the most potent offenses in the league. The Eagles score 27.0 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. They also average 419.8 total yards per game, which ranks second, behind only the Bills (440.4).

In addition, Miles Sanders has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL. The 25-year-old ranks fifth in rushing yards per game (82.8) and rushing touchdowns (three). Two weeks ago, he set career-highs in carries (27) and rushing yards (134) and tied a career-best in touchdowns (two) while facing what was then the league's best rush defense, Jacksonville.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys are the only team not to allow multiple touchdowns in a game this year. They are allowing 14.4 points per game, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. They also have 20 sacks this year, which ranks second in the league.

In addition, Dallas has owned the series against Philadelphia recently. The Cowboys have won three straight and seven of the last nine meetings against the Eagles. Dallas also is 9-4 in the last 13 meetings in Philadelphia.

