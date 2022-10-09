An AFC North battle will take place on Sunday Night Football as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2). The Ravens were narrowly defeated by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, while Cincinnati heads into SNF on a two-game winning streak after starting the year off 0-2. Last Thursday, the Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-15. Baltimore leads the all-time series 27-25.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Baltimore. Caesars Sportsbook lists this Baltimore as a three-point favorite in its Ravens vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5. Before you make any Bengals vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the NFL best bets and analysis from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Over the past four seasons, Mike is 232-204 ATS in the NFL. Mike is 33-14-1 on his last 48 picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,750.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Bengals vs. Ravens and just locked in his picks and Week 5 NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Bengals spread: Baltimore -3

Ravens vs. Bengals over/under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Bengals money line: Baltimore -160, Cincinnati +135

CIN: Bengals are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 versus AFC opponents

BAL: Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

Why Baltimore can cover

Baltimore's offense is explosive and is headlined by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have a run-heavy scheme that wears opposing teams out over the course of four quarters. This group ranks 12th in total yards per game (359.3) and eighth in rushing yards per game (142).

Jackson's presence makes the Ravens difficult to defend. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has a strong arm with pinpoint accuracy and is electric anytime the ball touches his hands. The Louisville product is off to a strong start, completing 65 percent of his throws for 893 yards. He has thrown a league-high 11 passing touchdowns to four interceptions. Jackson has also logged 37 carries for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati's potent aerial attack. The Bengals have plenty of explosive playmakers all across the field. They rank eighth in passing yards per game (257.3). Burrow has strong pocket poise and savvy decision-making. The LSU product creates off-schedule and off-script plays with ease. He's seventh in the league in passing yards (1,099) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (eight).

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a supremely talented and exciting pass-catcher. Chase runs superb routes while owning blazing speed to break away from defenders. The LSU product is exceptional at tracking down deep passes with blistering vertical acceleration. Chase has reeled in 25 passes for 293 yards with two receiving scores. In his last contest, he caught four passes for 81 yards.

How to make Bengals vs. Ravens picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

