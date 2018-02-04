Super Bowl 2018 jerseys: Patriots hope white stays lucky, Eagles will wear green

If you're the kind of person who believes in lucky socks, and you hail from the Boston area or maybe just like to root for Tom Brady, you have to love what the New England Patriots will be wearing when they play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Patriots got to pick their jerseys due to the fact they'll be the "home" team in Minnesota. Of course, they chose their "away" white jerseys. The Patriots have had a lot of success in those threads this century. If the Patriots win, it will be the fourth-straight time their championship came while wearing those jerseys. In fact, New England is undefeated when wearing white under Bill Belichick in Super Bowls. Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions have also worn white, per ESPN's Evan Kaplan.

Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018

Patriots will wear their road white jerseys in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, per @MikeReiss. The team wearing white jerseys has won the Super Bowl in 12 of the previous 13 seasons, per @EpKap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2018

There are multiple reasons why the Eagles should feel good about donning their signature green. For one, the Eagles have won both their playoff games this season wearing green. And, as Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out, Philadelphia won all but one of its 2017 games in home colors, going 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

