Super Bowl 2020: 'Mattress Mack' places $1M in wagers on 49ers

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is making headlines yet again for his lofty wagers. According to Bleacher Report, McIngvale has bet $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers moneyline in Super Bowl LIV.

McIngvale placed two separate wagers of $500,000 apiece at the The Mirage in Las Vegas. The odds at the Mirage's sportsbook for both bets are +120.

If San Francisco does win the big game, McIngvale will win over $2 million between both bets.

However, McIngvale has already lost $2 million betting against the Chiefs so far this postseason.

The Houston-based furniture store owner also lost more than $13 million betting on the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series. With these very public bets alone, McIngvale has lost quite a lot on sports betting this year, to say the least.

Those Astros bets came after McIngvale held a promotion in which he would provide a full refund to any customer that made a purchase of more than $3,000 at one of his stores if Houston won the World Series. McIngvale was attempting to hedge his bets by betting on the Astros.

It's unclear if he is planning to place any additional wagers on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in attempt to hedge his bets like he has in the past.

McIngvale has never been afraid to place a hefty wager, so we'll see if luck is actually on his side this time around.

Do you know CBS Sports has a sister site that specializes in picks and predictions? It's called SportsLine, and they've compiled a list of the 30 best Super Bowl prop bets you can make, including one with a mammoth 200-1 payout. See the full list here.