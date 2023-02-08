GLENDALE, Ariz. -- There won't be any trash talking of Jalen Hurts this week on the Kansas City Chiefs roster -- at least in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII. Perhaps its the level of professionalism Kansas City carries in the locker room, yet it's fair to critique one of the biggest hurdles toward Super Bowl glory.

Hurts has been the breakout player around the league this season, the driving force behind the Philadelphia Eagles' road to the Super Bowl as he became an MVP candidate and top-five quarterback in the game.

"I got a ton of admiration for Jalen," Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, who was Hurts' center at Oklahoma, said to CBS Sports of the Eagles quarterback. "I'm really happy to see him do well right now. It's been really cool to see him grow as a player."

Humphrey saw Hurts evolve as a passer from Oklahoma to the quarterback he is now. Hurts has been one of the league's best players this season, completing 66.2% of his passes for 3,976 yards with 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a 100.6 passer rating. Add in the 833 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, and Hurts has amassed 4,808 total yards and 39 total touchdowns to just six turnovers.

"One thing that you can always tell with these veteran quarterbacks is they are very poised under pressure," Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie said on Hurts' maturation. "A lot of teams try to blitz them and try to do things to confuse them, but when the pocket collapses he can scramble out and hit that long ball.

"For a corner like me, I'm like, 'OK, he ain't afraid to throw it.'"

Not only has Hurts been dangerous to contain, but he's hard to stop as well. Hurts is the second quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in consecutive seasons and is the first quarterback to rush for 10-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons. Hurts also is the first quarterback to rush for 15 touchdowns in a season (regular season and postseason).

So is Hurts really good, or is it the system he plays in?

"Every quarterback in every system is a little different, but he presents a lot of challenges," Chiefs rookie edge rusher George Karlaftis said. "He can throw it as well as he can run it. He's that true dual-threat guy and he's paired with great receivers, running backs, and a great offensive line. He presents a lot of challenges that we'll be ready for."

Clearly the Chiefs feel they are facing one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. There's a lot of respect for Hurts as he continues marching toward becoming one of the best in the league for a long time.

The Chiefs see how good Hurts is -- and how good he can be.