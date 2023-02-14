A year ago, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made news after he stayed on the sideline at intermission to watch the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Ahead of this year's Super Bowl, Chiefs coach Andy Reid made sure that McPherson's actions would not be duplicated by any member of his team.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Reid spoke to the team about the possible ramifications if a player chose to stay on the field to watch Rihanna's halftime performance in lieu of going back to the locker room.

"I didn't, but I heard it was great," Mahomes said when asked if he saw the halftime show during his recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". "Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

Reid's message was heard loud and clear by his players, who were nowhere to be found during the halftime show. That was obviously not the case a year ago, when the TV cameras observed the Bengals' kicker enjoying the festivities.

By watching last year's halftime show, McPherson has inadvertently become part of Super Bowl lore. In fact, don't expect Reid to be the last Super Bowl coach to issue the "Evan McPherson rule" to his team.