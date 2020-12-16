The New Orleans Saints have only lost one game since Taysom Hill became the starting quarterback while Drew Brees heals from his broken ribs, but his short tenure as the starter hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. Hill has fumbled in every one of his four starts this season and has lost a fumble in three of them.

Hill has fumbled six times in four starts, which is the most by any player since Week 11. His five fumbles lost are already tied for third in the league. He's taken 13 sacks in his four starts, while Brees has only taken 10 sacks in his nine starts.

"He's still slow on a few decisions," Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters. "He's to the wrong side of the field a few times relative to making decisions. And I don't like the fact that the ball was out again. The screen pass I'm watching right now needs to be out quicker with a little bit less velocity, a little bit easier. As they're rushing, there's a blitz he's faced with back up and just dump it off to the running back. So there's some things that he has to clean up."

On the flip side, Michael Thomas has gotten back on track with Hill, catching 30 passes for 343 yards in Hill's four starts compared to nine catches for 83 yards in three games with Brees. Hill has completed 72.3% of his passes for 920 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season, while rushing for 395 yards and five touchdowns (5.4 yards per carry). Hill has rushed for multiple touchdowns in two of his four starts.

Hill has admitted there are parts of his game he needs to work on in the coming weeks, especially since it's likely Brees will miss another week. The Saints are going to have to score points in order to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, averaging just 24.3 points in his starts.

"It's a work in progress. I think sometimes they get you and sometimes you get them," Hill said on facing pressure from defenders. "I would say when I feel pressure my eyes are down the field and I'm trying to find a guy to get the ball to. It's just finding that balance of man, you could go get seven, eight, nine, 10 yards before contact. I think it's one of those things that we will in the future continue to be more and more comfortable with that. Certainly from a scrambling aspect and what our rules are, and our receivers expecting to get the ball when they see me outside the pocket."