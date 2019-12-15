Terrell Suggs wants to join Ravens but at least one other team reportedly expected to make waiver claim

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Friday. On Saturday, a report surfaced that Suggs would consider not showing up to his new team if he's claimed by anyone other than the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that at least one other team is "poised to claim him.'' The Tennessee Titans were mentioned because of defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Pees' time in Baltimore as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator overlapped with eight of Suggs' 16 years.

While many contending teams could use pass-rush help, Suggs' overwhelming preference is to return to Baltimore to help his longtime team chase a Super Bowl title, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The waiver of Suggs ended a brief marriage with the Cardinals after the pass rusher inked a one-year, $7 million deal with the club this past offseason. He started all 13 games for Arizona this season and recorded 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 37 tackles.

Overall, this appeared to be a pretty amicable breakup between the two sides. Kingsbury noted that the conversations about releasing Suggs were talked though by both sides. For Arizona, it allows them to dive deeper into their roster to scout some of their younger players in the final few weeks of the regular season. As for Suggs, the 37-year-old has an opportunity to potentially jump on with a contender.

Suggs spent the first 16 years of his NFL career with the Ravens. He would certainly be even more of an added boost to a defense that is already pretty stout and poised for a deep playoff run.

Whichever team brings him aboard through waivers wouldn't have to pay much either. If a team claims him on Monday, they'd owe Suggs $353K over the final two weeks, which is a bargain when factoring in his skillset and experience in the league. If Suggs goes unclaimed, Arizona would be on the hook for the remaining part of his $3 million guaranteed salary.