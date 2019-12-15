Texans, Panthers interested in Patriots personnel executive Nick Caserio for GM position

Long-time Patriots personnel executive Nick Caserio remains well positioned to land a general manager position with one of several teams, league sources said, with the Texans and Panthers both very interested in tapping into the New England pipeline with their front offices.

Contrary to a report last week, numerous sources indicated the Texans remain interested in filling a vacant general manager position in 2020, with head coach Bill O'Brien essentially holding both positions this season. The Texans planned to hire Caserio for that role in 2019 until the Patriots threatened a tampering case again them, but with Caserio's contract up after this season, that pursuit can continue next year.

Panthers owner David Tepper wants to speak to several coaches and executives who have ties to the Patriots organization as well, sources said, with Caserio a strong candidate to oversee personnel in Carolina as well. Tepper has retained general manager Marty Hurney, who is assisting in the coaching search, but wants to restructure his front office and will making multiple hires to do so. Hurney's title could change through that transition.

Last offseason Tepper was among those who reached out to former Patriots executive Jack Easterby as well, sources said, with a pursuit of him not out of the question either. Easterby is currently the Texans executive vice president of team development, but his unique skill set and background could make him a candidate for numerous positions depending on how a team utilized its front-office structure.

Regardless, there remains almost no chance that Caserio, Bill Belichick's closest assistant in evaluating and acquiring talent for the Patriots, returns to New England, sources said, as that staff continues to morph and change with the futures of Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady murky beyond 2019.