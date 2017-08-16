The Falcons' billion-dollar stadium will have a Chick-fil-A that's almost never open

The Atlanta Falcons' new billion-dollar stadium features a Chick-fil-A, but if you're planning to attend a Falcons home game during the upcoming season, its highly unlikely you'll be able to eat there. That's because the Chick-fil-A won't even be open.

That's right. The Chick-fil-A inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be made available to Falcons fans because none of its locations are allowed to be open on Sundays.

That's according to ESPN's Darren Rovell:

The franchise famous for its chicken sandwich is closed on Sundays, and only one of the team's eight home games isn't on a Sunday -- a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 7. A source said the digital signage in the Chick-fil-A stand will be flipped when the stand is closed and it will be used by stadium concessionaire Levy to sell other nonbranded food and beverage items.

"Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia," the company explains on its website. "Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose -- a practice we uphold today."

So then, why did the Falcons even want a Chick-fil-A inside their new stadium? It's worth noting that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the venue for other sporting events like Atlanta United FC home games, college football games, and concerts. So, there will be other chances for people to eat Chick-fil-A inside the stadium.

Still, as For The Win noted, the Falcons "totally 28-3'd their delicious Chick-fil-A stadium idea."

As expected, fans weren't exactly pleased with the news. The internet had jokes:

If you're a Falcons fan and a Chick-fil-A fan, be sure to get your tickets to the team's Thursday night home game against the Saints on Dec. 7, because that's the only time you'll be able sit in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the Falcons and enjoy waffle fries and a chicken sandwich at the same time.

With that being said, at least the food at Falcons games will be affordable. In July, the Falcons' concession prices were revealed to be extremely cheap: