If you have Derrick Henry on your Fantasy football team, you probably already saw the play -- and you were probably not thrilled with how it ended. For those who may have missed it, fear not: Here's what happened on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill faked a handoff to the team's star running back, before tossing it to Henry. Henry found a gap and was headed to the house on a 75-yard catch-and-run that had Titans fans, and anyone who has him on their Fantasy team, jumping for joy. Just before reaching the goal line, however, Henry fumbled the ball, which bounced into the end zone. Fortunately for Tennessee, rookie Treylon Burks fell onto the ball to secure the score for the Titans, which resulted in his first touchdown of his career.

Good news for Titans fans, bad news for Henry Fantasy owners. As one of the best at his position, Henry's lost opportunity at finding paydirt left many disappointed football fans after that play.

In a rematch of last year's AFC divisional round game, the Bengals ended up on top Sunday, just as they did in 2021. Cincinnati defeated Tennessee 20-16 to improve to 7-4, while the Titans are now 7-4 as well.

Henry ended with 17 carries for 38 yards and three receptions for 79 yards, with no touchdowns.

The Titans head to Philadelphia next week to take on the Eagles, who are 9-1 heading into Sunday night.