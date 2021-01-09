The top two rushing attacks in the NFL will collide on Sunday when the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans host the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Ravens (11-5) feature the top rushing offense in the league at 191.9 yards per game. They are coming off a franchise-record 404 rushing yards against the Bengals. Meanwhile, the Titans (11-5) rank second in rushing, churning out 168.1 yards on the ground. They are riding high after a season-best 288 rushing yards against the Texans.

Titans vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Titans vs. Ravens Over-Under: 54.5 points

Titans vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -175, Tennessee +155

BAL: Ravens led league in rushing (191.9 yards per game)

TEN: Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards, fifth-most in NFL history

Why the Ravens can cover

Running back J.K. Dobbins is on a roll. The rookie back from Ohio State has scored seven rushing touchdowns in his last six games. He is coming off the best game of his rookie year, running for a season-best 160 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against Cincinnati.

In addition, Baltimore faces a historically bad third-down defense. The Titans allowed opponents to convert 51.9 percent of their third down attempts this season. Excluding the 1982 strike season, that is the worst percentage by any defense in NFL history since the league began tracking the stat in 1972. That bodes well for a Ravens offense that converted 48.8 percent of its third downs this season, which ranked fourth in the NFL.

Why the Titans can cover

Derrick Henry had one of the best seasons ever by a running back. He rushed for 2,027 yards during the regular season, which is the fifth-best single-season total in NFL history. He is one of just eight players to run for 2,000 yards in a season. He also led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns.

In addition, Tennessee has owned the recent meetings against Baltimore. In last season's AFC divisional round playoff game, the Titans dominated the Ravens, 28-12. Then, in Week 11 of the 2020 regular season, Tennessee beat Baltimore in overtime, 30-24. Both games were played in Baltimore.

