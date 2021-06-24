To even his fiercest detractor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn't have anything left to prove to anyone. Those who believed his success was a byproduct of Bill Belichick's system with the New England Patriots were shocked when Brady won Super Bowl LV in his first season away from Foxborough. Brady proved he was still an elite quarterback at 43-years-old, as he passed for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He already has proven to be the greatest quarterback of all time, so what keeps him motivated entering 2021?

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brady said that he's not out to prove his ability to others, he's focused on proving his ability to himself.

"It's hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you want to do," Brady said, via NFL.com. "So it's not about proving it to others what you can do, it's more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I'll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age."

It appears Brady is going to try to play as long as he can -- or at least until he feels like he's not competing at a high enough level. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said this offseason that Brady could play until 50 if he wanted to, but even Brady felt that was a bit much.

We'll see if Brady can run it back in 2021, and it appears he has a good chance to do so. Licht was able to return all 22 Super Bowl starters for this season, which has to only add to the camaraderie and culture of success that Brady has helped implement over the last year.